Thoughts on Creating an Inclusive Environment in Online Classes (Inside Higher Ed)

"As we reflect on American history and, in particular, the history of our institutions of higher education, we see that in so many conscious and unconscious ways we have failed in our responsibility to promote the core values we express as a society, most notably inclusion and equity. "—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As some schools begin a fully remote online semester in a time that is also marked by conversations around equality, it's important to make sure virtual learning spaces are designed with inclusivity in mind. This article offers suggestions and links to resources.