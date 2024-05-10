This Monstrous 165-Inch Display Helps Deliver the Message

Daikin Comfort Technologies North America is focused on helping millions of homeowners achieve reliable, high-quality, and affordable indoor comfort. To help deliver a clear sales message and provide important information during product training sessions, the company recently had a custom 165-inch MAXHUB LED display from the company’s GV27 series installed at its corporate headquarters, Daikin Texas Technology Park.

Procom Audio Visual, a design/build AV systems integrator was contracted to deploy the new video setup in Daikin’s showroom for Goodman brand products. Joseph Lanning, Procom’s founder, is involved in everything from sales to system design, and installation. He discussed the project and his experience with MAXHUB.

“The MAXHUB setup we deployed for Daikin is installed at the company’s Goodman Showroom,” Lanning reported. “The custom MAXHUB GV2719 display serves as the focal point of the showroom and is surrounded by a dozen other smaller display kiosks to showcase individual products or product groups.”

The MAXHUB GV27 series brings data and content to life—making it ideal for meeting and training spaces, as well as monitoring and command center environments. The display’s ultra-slim and lightweight structure takes up minimal space, without compromising visual impact. With its 16:9 cabinet ratio, an ultra-slim 31mm cabinet, and very light design that makes it ideal for wall mounting, the GV2719 display presents an impeccably clear, high contrast, high-resolution image—even in low-brightness conditions. Equally important, the display provides a wide 170-degree viewing angle to ensure that meeting participants can clearly see the on-screen content, regardless of where they may be seated.



“The MAXHUB display is a central fixture in the various sales, marketing and training sessions in the showroom,” Lanning added. “In addition to the specialized product spots and other materials the company creates, it is the point of focus for company training sessions that take place at the facility. The 165-inch diagonal screen is visually stunning, and this goes a long way toward keeping people focused on the message. The setup is backed up by a fully automated system including AVOIP from Kramer. The sources include permanently installed PCs for constant product spots, a Novastar LED wall processor, and we have also included HDMI and USB-C video interfacing for clients, which enables them to easily bring their own devices and connect to the display.”

With many of today’s sophisticated electronic products, questions inevitably arise, so responsive and capable support services are crucial. “I have found MAXHUB’s support services to be reliable, and the company consistently addresses inquiries with a personal touch," Lanning said. "Regardless of whether I have a product specific question or a more general inquiry, the company routinely gets back to me promptly, so I don’t have to wait all day for service. This is vitally important, as it goes a long way toward helping us keep a project on schedule.”

The new MAXHUB GV series display at the Goodman Showroom was installed in late December 2023 and was placed into service at the start of the new year. “Our customer has been absolutely ecstatic about the improvement in image quality delivered by the new MAXHUB display," Lanning said. "The MAXHUB GV2719 replaced a 3x3 video wall that never had impressive image quality. The LED wall approach shows no lines and has great and uniform image quality across its span. MAXHUB is certainly an impressive crowd pleaser. The combination of MAXHUB’s superior image quality and responsive support services have made a huge impression on everyone who was involved in this project. I see nothing but more positive opportunities with MAXHUB going forward.”