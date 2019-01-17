These 10 hard and soft skills will be key in 2019 (eCampus News)

"It’s not always easy to measure soft skills, but more and more, they’re proving crucial in an increasingly competitive workforce facing a shortage of highly-qualified workers, according to new data from LinkedIn."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

eCampus News takes a look at the top 5 soft and hard skills that employers are looking for today. While soft skills can fall by the wayside, this underscores the importance of fostering them in higher ed to make sure students are ready, willing, and able to effectively join the workforce.