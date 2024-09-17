'The World’s Largest 12G-SDI Routing Matrix?' Here's What You Need to Know

Evertz is set to debut its Fiber X-LINK, the latest addition to the NEXX processing and routing solution that gives broadcast facilities, OB trucks, venues, and stadia all the building blocks they need for 3G/12G-SDI and future transition to IP. By connecting three powerful NEXX routers together, users can create a single 960x960 IO unit, which Evertz boasts to be the largest 12G-SDI router the industry has ever seen.

Designed to give broadcast facilities access to UHD (4K) and HDR technology, the Fiber X-LINK ensures that they are ready to adapt to the ever-changing needs and requirements in broadcast media. Based around a compact modular frame with a passive main interface/backplane and available as 5RU (348x348) and 3RU (96x96) options, NEXX routers support SD/HD/3G/6G/12G data rates, which allows customers to effortlessly transition to SMPTE ST 2110 and adopt more cloud services as part of their workflow.

There are a number of ways to enable FX-LINK connections on the NEXX platform, but the key to its flexibility lies with the XC module. Because NEXX is modular and has no active components in the frame, it offers total flexibility on both new and existing NEXX frames. NEXX frames have internal LINKs between the XC and IO modules, so with a multi-frame NEXX it is possible to extend the router with FX-LINK public ports that act as a distributed floating backplane (DFBP), allowing the interconnection over fiber within a facility without compromise. The maximum multi-frame NEXX sizes possible are 30 IO modules (960x960 12G signals) and up to six NEXX frames. In this set up, the functions are no different from a single frame router, thus ensuring that the ease of use of a single NEXX router system is maintained. By simplifying the interconnection of NEXX frames and utilizing FX-LINK in the future to minimize cabling to other devices in a system, the orchestration of MAGNUM-OS and VUE context control becomes crucial, enhancing refined cohesion from a full system perspective.

All NEXX products offer fully redundant control and hot swappable components, fans and I/O modules. NEXX also offers native full audio shuffling between embedded audio, MADI and TDM (for analog, AES, and Dante), and an integrated, penalty-free, software-enabled multiviewer with over 40 pre-configured layouts.