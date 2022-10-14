The Shure MXA920 and IntelliMix Room Are Now Certified for Zoom Rooms

Shure continues to meet the growing demand for hybrid life solutions. The Shure Microflex Advance MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone together with the IntelliMix Room Audio Processing Software have received Zoom Rooms Hardware Certification when paired with the Shure Microflex MXN5W-C Networked Loudspeaker.

“Achieving Zoom Rooms Hardware Certification on our new MXA920 Microphone with IntelliMix Room software DSP is a big win for Shure and gives customers the certainty that they have a tested and consistent solution for their needs”, said Richard Knott, senior manager of global systems alliances at Shure. “The innovative technology in both products helps bring the highest quality audio to Zoom Rooms users, easier than ever before by streamlining the number of devices needed and simplifying the end-to-end setup process.”

[Everything to Know about the Shure UniPlex Cardioid Lavalier Microphone] (opens in new tab)

The Zoom Rooms Hardware Certification is a key milestone for Shure in providing consistent, reliable sound for today’s hybrid work and learning environments. IT professionals and integrators can rest assured that Shure continues to deliver only the highest standards in collaboration performance. Meanwhile, end users can enjoy premium audio in an easy-to-use conferencing experience.

“We are pleased Shure has pursued Zoom Rooms Hardware Certification, which sends a signal to customers that the hardware meets the high-performance standards for Zoom Rooms,” said Eric Yu, head of hardware partnership, Zoom. “As many organizations look to enable remote collaboration for virtual participants, customers need scalable solutions to virtualize even the most complex hardware spaces.”

(Image credit: Shure)

With the recent Zoom Hardware certification of the MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone and IntelliMix Room Audio Processing Software, Shure has expanded its scalability for even the most complex spaces. The flexibility in Shure microphones and DSP for Zoom Rooms delivers a best-in-class system to any high-rise conference room or classroom on campus. The new flagship MXA920 also features Automatic Coverage Technology that offers precise control of audio capture with minimal setup, reducing installation time and costs for integrators.

[SCN Hybrid World: Workplace Products and Expert Tips] (opens in new tab)

Designed with Next Generation Array Architecture for enhanced directional audio pickup and more natural, clear speech, the MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone is easy to use for video conferencing making it the best choice in array microphones for camera tracking, voice lift, and sound reinforcement applications.

IntelliMix Room software DSP gives users more choice for audio processing power than ever, with scalable options mixed simply within the same software for small rooms to large and complex setups requiring multiple microphones. IntelliMix Room reduces the amount of hardware in the meeting room, collaboration space, or classroom while providing users with outstanding clarity and echo-free audio. The denoising feature removes unwanted common noises, like tapping keyboards and mouse clicking, to help ensure users can always sound their very best.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Partnering with and connecting to other technology leaders is fundamental for collaboration, helping to ensure users can seamlessly connect with the top communication platforms. Thanks to this Zoom Hardware Certification, IT professionals and AV integrators can rely on a unified audio solution from Shure that is user-friendly, flexible, and easy to install and scale. Most importantly, a cohesive end-to-end solution allows participants to avoid distractions from what really matters: effective, productive collaboration and learning.