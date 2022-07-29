The SCN Friday Rewind: Top 5 Pro AV Articles from the Week that Was

We published them, you read them. In case you missed it this week, here were the five most-clicked stories from Systems Contractor News and the AV Network (opens in new tab).

The ABCs of API

(Image credit: Future)

How can you properly design interfaces that provide value? Crestron's Toine C. Leerentveld offers a primer on developing, documenting, and testing APIs.

Understanding what APIs truly are—and what they can do—can help companies large and small unlock the potential of this powerful tool. Keep reading to make sure you are getting the most from your APIs (opens in new tab).

9 Large-Venue Projectors, and the Features Experts Recommend Most

(Image credit: Optoma)

Live events are back! The resurgence in attendance at these large venues is clear. And now, integrators are looking to new, innovative ways to enhance that experience.

“Integrators and technology professionals are turning toward large-venue projectors to create engaging displays," said Ramzi Shakra, product manager, Epson America. "While this includes concerts and live events, we’re also seeing a lot of interest in theater production, corporate events and spaces, across school campuses, and tradeshows and conventions.”

Shakra was just one of a few experts that spoke with us on what to look for in large-venue projectors. Keep reading to see which ones fit best. (opens in new tab)

Check Out the AV that Rocks Between the Dawn and the Dark of Night in 2022

(Image credit: Top Row: d&b; Meyer Sound; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Middle: d&b; Meyer Sound; Panasonic Bottom: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; USPS; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

From summer tours to the big screen, artists like the Grateful Dead, Elvis Presley, Machine Gun Kelly, Metallica, Snoop Dogg, Miranda Lambert, and Foo Fighters all turn to dynamic, versatile, and high-quality Pro AV to produce that awesome sound fans love.

Check out what some of the biggest names from yesterday and today are using (opens in new tab).

UNLV's AV/IT Team Executes a Big, Bold Hybrid Plan

(Image credit: UNLV)

The new RebelFlex hybrid classrooms at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) were part of a "big, bold plan." Not only a solution during a pandemic, but a new standard has been set in place for UNLV’s classrooms going forward.

See how UNLV's senior AV/IT Systems specialist Frank Alaimo put together the "Swiss Army knife of classrooms (opens in new tab).

How a Las Vegas Restaurant Heightens the Experience through Sound

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

Wakuda is officially opening inside the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian Las Vegas. Wakuda Las Vegas marks the first U.S. restaurant for the chef who has earned accolades at his two-Michelin-Star Waku Ghin at Marina Bay Sands Singapore and his popular Tetsuya’s in Sydney, Australia.

To bring Chef Tetsuya Wakuda and John Kunkel's Las Vegas restaurant to life, The Rockwell Group turned to 1 SOUND loudspeakers to capture a heightened sensory experience. Read more about the install here (opens in new tab).