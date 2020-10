"Just six or seven years ago, many thought mistakenly that for-profit education or competency-based education or MOOCs or boot camps or personalized, adaptive software was the winning model. It isn’t."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

One size fits none, especially in higher ed. Review the various models to explore what might be the best fit for your institution. From the career-focused model to the experiential learning model, there are challenges and opportunities for each style.