The Remote Learning Diaries: Reflections on How to Improve Online Learning (EdTech Magazine)

"I realize we are all in the same boat as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown, but having to move back with my family in my crowded Illinois home has not been an ideal situation for me, and school work has been challenging to keep up with. Teachers are still giving out the usual number of assignments, but it is difficult for me to focus and learn in a virtual classroom setting because it is less intimate and less hands-on."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When strategizing how online learning can be improved, don't overlook the important role student perspectives can play as you retool your offerings. If schools need to continue to deliver courses remotely, insights from learners could be invaluable.