The Remote Learning Diaries: Moving Forward and Improving the Future of Online Learning (EdTech Magazine)

"With this past semester’s abrupt transition to e-learning, educators and students alike have tried to make meaningful use of e-learning platforms that seem to lack in resources, intimacy and flow. Targeting these problems head-on can be especially difficult in a virtual classroom. And though these challenges might seem universal, there is no singular way they manifest."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Even if your campus is planning to reopen this fall, it's clear that remote learning needs to improve. Learner feedback on these experiences is a good place to start, like this insight from a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student.