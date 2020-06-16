The Remote Learning Diaries: How to Improve Live Online Classes and Other Tips (EdTech Magazine)

"Along with universities across the nation, George Mason University, the school I attend, has faced challenges during the COVID-19 crisis. GMU moved more than 5,000 classes online in just two weeks to comply with social-distancing requirements requirements. The transition from in-person to online learning was difficult for everyone involved."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the wake of the spring semester shift, we're learning how to create more effective and engaging online learning experiences. In this EdTech Magazine article, a student shares their perspective, detailing the challenges and ways to improve.