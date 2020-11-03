The Power of Peer Interaction (Inside Higher Ed)

"A new working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research finds that students performed substantially worse, on average, on standardized course assessments at the end of the COVID-19 spring semester than in previous academic terms."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of interaction can go a long way — that fact has become abundantly clear during the pandemic. When learning happens remotely, it is still possible to facilitate group work and collaboration — Inside Higher Ed shares best practices.