The Power of Asynchronous Video (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Prior to the pandemic, instructors taught courses either fully or partially online, using a wide range of tools to teach and connect with students. When the pandemic abruptly curtailed most in-person learning, the number of courses being taught online grew exponentially. Many instructors turned to videoconferencing tools to facilitate their teaching, perhaps because they offer the most obvious approximation of an in-class experience."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, asynchronous video has been proving itself to be a powerful tool in learning through a crisis. Flexibility is a key component in keeping students connected, and it offers a much-needed alternative to real-time Zoom classes, which students can find exhausting.