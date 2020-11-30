The Pandemic Will Leave More Students Unprepared For College. Developmental Education Must Help. (EdSurge)

"The disruption of COVID-19 will impact higher education for years to come. While our current concerns are focused on student success, retention and enrollment, the pandemic will also impact the preparedness of future students. Developmental education will be necessary to help students fill in the gaps left in the wake of these uncertain times."—Source: EdSurge

