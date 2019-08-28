The new logistics of college move-ins (Education Dive)

"When almost 2,000 freshmen showed up at Tulane on Aug. 21, their shipped boxes were already in their rooms. Students pulled up to the dorm at their appointed times, and volunteer 'krewe' whisked everything out of the car, transporting belongings in laundry carts to the dorm rooms, while parents moved the cars and students got their ID cards and keys."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The prevalence of online shopping impacts many aspects of student life — move in day is no exception. Read how schools like Tulane are facilitating the delivery of online purchases directly to student dorms, streamlining the process and mitigating the stress of getting settled on campus.