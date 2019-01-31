Topics

The Long and Short of Online Courses (Inside Higher Ed)

"The University of Hawaii has been building its online education portfolios for more than two decades, now offering more than a dozen degree programs and many more individual courses."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

To make sure their offerings dovetail with student needs, many institutions are examining the ideal length for online courses. For students who are studying part-time, shorter-form courses tend to be commitments they are more likely to make and keep. It's something to remember when structuring your next batch of online programming.