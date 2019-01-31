The Long and Short of Online Courses (Inside Higher Ed)

"The University of Hawaii has been building its online education portfolios for more than two decades, now offering more than a dozen degree programs and many more individual courses."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

To make sure their offerings dovetail with student needs, many institutions are examining the ideal length for online courses. For students who are studying part-time, shorter-form courses tend to be commitments they are more likely to make and keep. It's something to remember when structuring your next batch of online programming.