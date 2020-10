"Persuasive sales reps, unscientific research studies and half-baked pilots may be driving tech adoption in higher ed more than many decision makers would care to admit."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Some institutions make a big, expensive edtech leap without solid evidence of efficacy. Peer-reviewed research can help schools make selections that are more likely to hit all the right notes — make sure you include external evidence when choosing new tools for your campus.