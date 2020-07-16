The IT Investments Securing the Future of Higher Education (EdTech Magazine)

"Higher education will never be the same again after COVID-19’s massive disruptions. From securing remote learning to modernizing infrastructure and implementing transformative technologies, IT leaders have been on the forefront of safeguarding and fulfilling the new normal."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Ever since the quick shift to remote learning this spring, IT teams have been tasked with helping institutions find their footing. As the pandemic continues, so does a good deal of uncertainty, but investment in IT is clearly important for a nimble plans that will help facilitate learning.