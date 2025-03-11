The Integration Guide to Video Walls 2025

Get your free copy of SCN's Integration Guide to Video Walls.

Video Walls of Knowledge

The newly constructed Malachowsky Hall for Data Science & Information Technology at the University of Florida has integrated large displays in key areas to help faculty and students with data visualization.

At Issue

Experts from Absen, Christie, Datapath, LynTec, Peerless-AV, Planar, Sharp, and Sony explore some of the popular ways video walls are being used in corporate spaces.

Download the Integration Guide to Video Walls.

Read the March issue of Systems Contractor News.