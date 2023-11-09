The Integration Guide to Distance Learning and Remote Workflows 2023

Get your free copy of SCN's Integration Guide to Distance Learning and Remote Workflows.

No Pandemic, No Hybrid?

COVID-19 closed down everything in 2020, and higher education scrambled to adopt hybrid learning workflows. Today, students are back on campus, so how are distance learning technologies being used or repurposed to improve learning?

At Issue

Industry experts discuss recent innovations that have significantly improved live instruction for remote students.

Product Showcase

Explore the latest distance learning and remote workflow solutions from Atlona, Sennheiser, and Yamaha UC.

Download the Integration Guide to Distance Learning and Remote Workflows.

Read the November issue of Systems Contractor News.