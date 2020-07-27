The Importance of Intentional Online Program Design (The EvoLLLution)

"The recent pivot to remote instruction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the criticality of intentional program design. Unfortunately, the world’s health circumstances did not permit the time typically required to train faculty for effective online course design and delivery, develop course materials and set proper expectations for students."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the pandemic continues, some schools are opting for remote or hybrid falls to help stop the spread. This new normal underscores the importance of online program design. After the quick shift in the spring, now is the time to implement best practices.