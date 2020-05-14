The HyFlex Option for Instruction if Campuses Open This Fall (Inside Higher Ed)

"Around the country, and the world, college and university leadership teams are immersed in high-stakes discussions about whether and how to physically open their campuses to students this fall in a way that is both physically safe and educationally sound."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Have you heard about the buzz around the HyFlex model? It could provide a solid solution in the Fall if campuses open, but social distancing must still be practiced. Inside Higher Ed breaks down the pros and cons.