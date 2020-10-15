The Great Pivot: John O’Brien On the Shifting Roles of Higher Ed IT (EdTech Magazine)

"The world of higher education launched into a tailspin in March when COVID-19 drove universities around the nation to push instruction online. After years of seeking a strategic place at the table, IT professionals in higher education found themselves with an opportunity to prove exactly how critical their roles have become to student and faculty success."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When the pandemic disrupted higher ed as we knew it, and schools scrambled to quickly shift all their programs online, the roles played by IT professionals became more important than ever before. Now that we are past the initial emergency transition of the spring semester, IT teams have had the summer to refine solutions and supporting faculty to build and improve upon their institution's strategies for the fall.