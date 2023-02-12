The Flying Dutchman Sets Sail with 'Enormous Brightness'

The open-air production of the Wagner opera “The Flying Dutchman” in the historic Paul Willy Lindenau shipyard in Lithuania was broadcast live on the OperaVision streaming platform. Lighting designer Andrius Stasiulis and event technology service provider Baltic Production Service relied on more than 200 outdoor-ready Cameo spotlights (opens in new tab) for the lighting production of the spectacular stage.

The Wagner protagonists performed on a 164-foot (50-meter) stage, and often moved far from one another on the ship and the laterally rigged superstructures, sometimes being up to 131 feet (40 meters) apart. In addition, Andrius Stasiulis and Baltic Production Service were faced with the challenge of creating a lighting setup that was equally suitable for live and camera use. The team used a total of 38 OPUS X Profiles for spot and front lighting, while the 32 OPUS H5s were primarily used for show elements.

With the OPUS X Profile moving head, Baltic Production Service was particularly impressed by the enormous brightness of the 33,000 lumens, as well as the even color mixing. The OPUS H5 also impressed with its CMY color mixing, making the beam-spot-wash hybrid the ideal choice for theater productions for Baltic Production Service’s Jurgis Uborevicius.

The ZENIT W600 and W300 models and the ZENIT P130 LED PARs were used for wash and uplight tasks. Here in particular, the magnetically interchangeable diffusers played to their strengths when it came to adapting the lighting to different scenarios.

For the provision of the Cameo spotlights, Baltic Production Service was able to rely on the support of NicLen. “In a small market like Lithuania, it’s very important to have a dry-hire partner like NicLen in order to successfully pull off the biggest shows here as well,” confirmed Uborevicius.