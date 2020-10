"The field of instructional design dates back to a 1940s training and development model used by the US military. But since then it has evolved—and in some ways sprawled—to become a standard role across higher education."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Instructional designers play an increasingly important role — and that role continues to expand to cover more and more territory. It should come as no surprise that burnout is becoming a very real consequence in the field.