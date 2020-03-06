The Cybersecurity Gap: How Higher Education Can Help Outwit Cyber Attackers (The EvoLLLution)

"As one decade has come to an end, confusion reigns about the impact of the many technology inventions that almost imperceptibly have been thrust upon us. In a multiplicity of ways, the breakthroughs of the last decade have come to affect all walks of our lives, including how, what and from where adult learners acquire new skills for jobs with legs for the future."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher ed is uniquely positioned to prepare the cybersecurity professionals of tomorrow. As cyber attacks ramp up, there is a growing imperative to shore up the skills gap. Are we up to the challenge?