The Courseware in Context (CWiC) Framework (EdSurge)

"Digital courseware is an ambiguous term. Does it mean adaptive software? (Often.) Can it allow faculty to customize course content and activities? (Sometimes.) Digital courseware is a big tent housing a range of rapidly evolving products all geared toward delivering effective learning experiences. The more important question, we can all agree, is this: does digital courseware improve outcomes for students? The Courseware in Context (CWiC) Framework is a tool to inform decision-making around courseware selection and usher us to the stage where the answer is ‘yes.’"—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When you need to fully assess digital courseware, having a framework can be an invaluable decision-driving tool. Read more about the CWiC Framework in this EdSurge article.