BenQ Unveils New Videoconferencing Camera—What to Know

BenQ (opens in new tab) is launching the latest video camera in its DVY family, the DVY32 smart 4K UHD video camera. Compatible with all leading video conferencing platforms, the video camera boasts Zoom certification, BenQ’s color performance technology coupled with a high-performance Sony 4K image sensor, 120-degree-wide field of view with 5-times digital zoom, AI-powered auto framing, two omnidirectional microphones, and H.265 video encoding for smooth streaming with less bandwidth.

“The DVY32 allows organizations to outfit numerous rooms without breaking the bank or compromising on quality,” said Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ America.

[SCN Hybrid World: Seeing Is Believing with Conference Cameras] (opens in new tab)

BenQ’s DVY32 ensures: