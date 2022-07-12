BenQ Unveils New Videoconferencing Camera—What to Know

BenQ (opens in new tab) is launching the latest video camera in its DVY family, the DVY32 smart 4K UHD video camera. Compatible with all leading video conferencing platforms, the video camera boasts Zoom certification, BenQ’s color performance technology coupled with a high-performance Sony 4K image sensor, 120-degree-wide field of view with 5-times digital zoom, AI-powered auto framing, two omnidirectional microphones, and H.265 video encoding for smooth streaming with less bandwidth.
“The DVY32 allows organizations to outfit numerous rooms without breaking the bank or compromising on quality,” said Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ America.
BenQ’s DVY32 ensures:
- Calls look their best: The DVY32 produces vivid 4K UHD video with a 120-degree field of view that lets those on the far end see everyone clearly and in rich detail, making it the perfect videoconference camera for meetings as well as online demos and product launches. BenQ’s enhanced low light performance makes subjects stand out from the dark. With digital pan, tilt, and zoom, users can keep the audience focused on what’s important while the AI-powered auto framing adjusts the shot so that everyone is always on screen. In addition, the smart video camera automatically corrects distortion to stream accurate videos. It also utilizes the latest compression standard, H.265, which requires less bandwidth and ensures smooth streaming even with suboptimal network conditions.
- Calls sound their best: The best audio quality occurs when meetings are face to face, and that’s the standard that the DVY32 achieves. The DVY32 is equipped with two omnidirectional microphones that pick up audio from 26 feet (8 meters) away and minimize distracting background noise. The noise-suppressing microphones tune out background noise, so people don’t miss any information.
- Great meetings from any platform, using any display: The DVY32 passes Zoom standards for optimal video conferencing, but it’s also compatible with all leading video conferencing apps, including TeamViewer Meeting. Its flexible mounting options make it ideal for any computer or smart display. Just mount it, connect it, and start calls right away. For greater flexibility, it can also be put on a table or wall mount.