The AVer UE1 USB Extension Allows PTZ Cameras Here, There, and Everywhere

AVer has unveiled the UE1. The USB 3.0 extension solution was designed to provide users with greater flexibility in camera placement while maintaining enhanced video quality. The UE1 is for professional environments that rely on high-resolution video, including educational institutions, corporate spaces, and live event venues.

The UE1 empowers users to position PTZ cameras at extended distances without compromising on quality, transmitting high-bandwidth USB signals seamlessly over long distances. This flexibility is achieved through standard CAT cabling, making the UE1 a cost-effective and adaptable choice for a wide range of installations. This capability allows organizations to deploy PTZ cameras in optimal locations, regardless of room size or layout, ensuring comprehensive coverage and high-quality video performance in any setting.

“We are excited to unveil the UE1 to provide a versatile solution to simplify connectivity,” said Aalap Patel, director of product, Pro AV/K-12, AVer USA. “We designed the UE1 to address a common challenge in audiovisual setups—the need to place cameras at a distance without losing quality or connectivity. The UE1 gives users the flexibility to optimize their video coverage in any setting, enhancing the user experience with a simple yet powerful solution.”

With support for 4K video, the UE1 guarantees flawless, high-definition video transmission, providing a superior visual experience essential for today’s professional applications. Its compact, unobtrusive design allows it to fit seamlessly into any environment, taking up minimal space while delivering maximum functionality. Additionally, the UE1’s plug-and-play design simplifies setup, allowing users to quickly and easily increase the deployment range of their cameras without complicated installation procedures or additional equipment.