The AV/IT College Standings Program– Open for Voting

We’re used to seeing rankings of colleges according to their status in providing the “best” education for students, in broad terms, in value terms, with generic– if vague– criteria. And we’ve seen evaluation of “technology schools” like engineering or computer science schools–with the focus on the quality or value of the tech degree conferred by those institutions. But why has there not been a closer look how a college or university uses technology in any school, department, discipline, or application to help students, staff, or faculty have a richer learning/teaching experience? Now there is. NewBay Media has gathered entries into a unique new program and publication that does just that.

To access the digital edition of the AV/IT College Standings publication, that contains the links to vote on the entries, click here.

Deadline to vote is May 18th, 2017.

In addition to the rankings whose goal it is to call out great new spaces and new applications in schools that can serve as an inspiration to all, there are case study and thought leadership articles from high level college administrators, from top integrators and design consultants, from top technology experts, and even from advanced students.

Who submitted nominations into the AV/IT College Standings program?

• College/University AV/IT managers, directors, admins, facilities managers, tech staff

• Technology Consultants and Integrators (with permission from college/university)

• Architectural Design Firms

• Technology solution manufacturers (IT, AV, AV/IT, Learning Management System, Software, etc)

