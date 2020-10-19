Texas A&M deploys self-swabbing COVID-19 testing kiosks (EdScoop)

"Texas A&M University has set up walk-up coronavirus testing kiosks to increase the accessibility of COVID-19 testing and to improve data collection, which will be used to inform the university’s outbreak prevention strategy, the university announced this week."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

To boost their COVID testing efforts and make the process more accessible, Texas A&M has opened three walk-up, self-service testing kiosks on campus. Appointments are not required, which adds more ease for individuals who want to get a test.