Teradek Unveils AV Wireless Transmission Solution

The What: Teradek, a member of The Vitec Group's Creative Solutions division, is introducing Spark 4K, its first-ever wireless transmission solution for the AV industry. Spark 4K offers 4K HDR video transmission for up to 500 feet with no perceivable delay over the 5Ghz band.

The What Else: Spark 4K represents Teradek's response to the growing demand for practical and high-quality video transport solutions; a demand that has been exponentially driven by the COVID-19 pandemic as schools, churches, and businesses turned to live streaming events to stay engaged.

As light as a baseball and as small as a cassette tape, Spark 4K's transmitter and receiver units complement most AV gear and workflows. Its versatile design for tabletop or camera mounting makes it a compact and robust multi-functional video solution. Dual-powering options and internal battery life of over two hours provide mobility without compromising on signal integrity. Its multicasting abilities send multiple video feeds to receivers that are HDMI-compatible with computers/laptops, projectors, switchers, monitors, TV screens, and LED video walls.

The Bottom Line: With the massive spike in streaming events and the subsequent demand for in-person events post-COVID, the expectation for engaging, high-quality content has never been higher. Spark 4K not only enables production crews to elevate the quality of their events, but it reduces setup and breakdown times, and improves the overall dynamic of the viewer's experience.