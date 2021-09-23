Telecine ‘Content Queen’ Offers Digital Signage Master Class

Telecine Multimedia is offering a free Digital Signage Master Class offered by their Content Queen, Nicky. This course will span eight weeks and cover a bevy of digital signage tips and resources like Project Planning, Software, Data Analytics, Digital Signage Templates, Audience Measurement and much more.

“We designed this course for individuals or company’s looking to capture and engage their customers through digital signage content,” says Telecine President James Fine. “We compiled resources, tips and tricks to help communicate a company’s brand and messaging more effectively through compelling content. You’ve heard the phrase ‘Content is King.’ Well, Nicky’s our Content Queen and a fantastic (and quirky) teacher as well. After taking her eight-week course, a time investment of a few minutes a week, students will gain a solid understanding of how to create a digital signage experience that will keep patrons informed and engaged. After all, there are so many mistakes to make. Why not learn from the mistakes others have made?”

For more information, or to sign up for Nicky’s Digital Signage Master Class, please visit their website or via the company’s social media platforms Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.