Teaching Cybersecurity? Have Your Students Hit the ‘Range’ (EdSurge)

"Practice makes perfect—or, at the very least, a better defense. And that’s just part of what Virginia Tech is now offering to those studying cybersecurity—both in higher ed and in high school—throughout the US. "—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to give students hands-on lessons in cybersecurity, cyber ranges like this one at Virginia Tech offer students the opportunity to tackle real-world problems in a virtually walled environment. Efforts like this should help increase student proficiencies and experience, thereby shrinking the skills gap.