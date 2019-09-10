Teach Students to Think Through Problems — Not Google Them (EdSurge)

"Aswath Damodaran holds the Kerschner Family Chair in Finance Education and is Professor of Finance at New York University Stern School of Business. He has published prodigiously, authoring several prominent textbooks on valuation, finance and investing, and he has frequently been named “Professor of the Year” by graduates of NYU’s M.B.A. class."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, if you have a question, Googling it will undoubtedly deliver answers. But this professor advocates for encouraging students to take a different path, developing critical thinking and problem solving skills as they work through issues on their own without the crutch of a search engine.