TC Furlong to Host First Showing of Yamaha RIVAGE PM7

Yamaha RIVAGE PM7

TC Furlong will present the first public showing of the new Yamaha RIVAGE PM7 Digital Audio Console Series. Yamaha Systems Application Engineer, Kevin Kimmel, regional district manager, Mike Eiseman, and TC Furlong staff will be on-hand to demo the new PM7 console.

The first event will take place on Tuesday, April 24, between 5:00-7:00 pm for an after-hours event at TC Furlong HQ in Lake Forest, IL.

The second event will take place on Wednesday, April 25, between 4:30-7:30 pm in a downtown Open House at the Goodman Theatre - Chicago, IL.

Yamaha’s first professional live sound console, the PM200, was released more than 40 years ago. The PM series has provided fertile ground from which numerous sound reinforcement milestones have grown ever since, and many of those innovations have become benchmarks that professionals depend on to this day, according to the company.

The RIVAGE PM10 launched a new generation of PM consoles that have already become standards in large-scale live sound applications because of their sound, operation, functionality, reliability, expandability, and more. Now the RIVAGE PM7 digital mixing system expands the digital mixing options available for an even broader range of applications.

A RIVAGE PM7 system is based around the CSD-R7 Digital Mixing Console with built-in signal processing for mixing and effects. Other required components are one or more I/O racks for input and output and a dedicated interface card for network connectivity. The RIVAGE PM7 system’s CSD-R7 Digital Mixing Console is the same size as the RIVAGE PM10 system CS-R10 Control Surface and has the same control layout. With built-in DSP, it offers similarly high standards of operation and workflow efficiency in a relatively compact, portable system.