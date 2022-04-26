TASCAM Unifies Production for Producer/Recording Engineer Tom Tierney

As a producer, sound recordist, and musician running a studio known as Spaceman Sound, in Brooklyn, New York, Tom Tierney’s work runs the gamut of challenges encountered in audio production. With a long list of credits that includes the biographical documentary Get Me Roger Stone (Netflix), the documentary Agents of Chaos (HBO), the TV comedy series Crank Yankers (Comedy Central), plus albums like While They Were Sleeping by Candiria (Metal Blade Records) and Everyone Else by Slothrust (Bada Bing Records), Tierney knows what it takes to deliver impressive audio production. This statement is reinforced by the fact that in 2018, he won a Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Award for HBO’s Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge. And central to many of his creative efforts is the Model 24 Multi-Track Live Recording Console from TASCAM.

Tierney’s work includes a combination of location sound recording and in-studio work. “As a location sound recordist who is also a music producer, I am often asked to capture a band or performer in a new environment—sometimes with an audience," he described on how he uses his TASCAM Model 24. "This requires a portable rig that offers great sound, reliability, quick setup, numerous inputs, backup recording, and ease of use. The Model 24 puts a rich set of features right at my fingertips, without the need for a bunch of external gear. It’s essentially a self-contained recording studio.”

The Model 24 offers the path of least resistance when you want to capture the initial spark of an idea or the beauty of a live moment. Tom Tierney

Tierney discussed the key features that make the Model 24 such a valuable production tool, “When recording a live multi-track performance on-location, I use the Model 24 as an interface with my DAW, a mixer, and as a linear recorder for backup. The auxiliary inputs are used for monitoring, and I’m recording a live mix along with the isolated tracks. The fact that the Model 24 can handle all this makes it a joy to work with. The interface enables me to produce music in a non-linear workflow while the internal recorder lets me record constantly to the internal SD memory card to ensure I don’t miss anything. Further, the Model 24’s analog mixer enables me to make zero latency monitor mixes and rough mixes, which keeps the groove tight and my clients happy.

“For me, the ability to use the Model 24 both as the interface to my DAW and as a linear recorder is its most important strength—particularly for location sound work. This way, if the laptop freezes or the DAW recording fails, I can be confident there is still a backup rolling. This is so important—and it eliminates having to add a second recording system.”

In addition to his location sound work, Tierney is equally enthusiastic about using the Model 24 for his composition and demo work, “The Model 24 makes it so quick and easy to get ideas down that sound great, with zero latency, and without a bunch of setup and routing. I feel like I’m writing music faster than ever, and my demos tend to end up as keeper performances.”

When queried about current projects that involve his Model 24, Tierney pointed to On Air Fest 2022, which offers a combination of live stories, music, art, performances, podcasts, and listening parties. “For this, I recorded the entire podcast festival live on the Model 24, ” he explained, also pointing to the forthcoming album from the progressive rock band Iced Ink. “The entire album was recorded live in an A-Frame cabin on the Model 24.”

With many electronic music and sound production products, questions inevitably arise. Here, too, Tierney was very complimentary of the customer support services provided by TASCAM. “Every experience I’ve had talking with the team at TASCAM has been excellent. The company is full of lovely people with a passion for music and creativity.”

Before turning his attention back to the business of the day, Tierney offered these parting thoughts regarding his TASCAM experience. “TASCAM has been important to my sound career from the very beginning. My first recorder was a 4-track Portastudio, and that is how I got hooked. I also use TASCAM portable recorders in my location work, including the DR-100 MKIII, the DR-40 and DR-10X. As for the Model 24, I feel like it was designed with a clear love for the creative process. It functions so effortlessly that it increases my efficiency. The Model 24 offers the path of least resistance when you want to capture the initial spark of an idea or the beauty of a live moment. All my TASCAM gear serves me well on a regular basis. I love TASCAM.”