Taking IT Way beyond Accessibility: 5 + 4 = 1 Approach (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Over the years, we've had a robust conversation about why accessibility is a noble goal for colleges and universities. Despite our common challenges of fragmented service silos, unclear compliance definitions, limited human and financial resources, and lack of guidance from campus leadership beyond meeting legal mandates, we would be hard pressed to find anyone who doesn't think that making content accessible to the broadest possible audience is the right thing to do."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Accessibility isn't a simple matter of compliance — it's the right thing to do and can open new doors to learning for every person. Read about the steps campus IT teams can take to better support students through solid strategy and tech-based tools.