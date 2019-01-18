Takedown of Online Education (Inside Higher Ed)

"Online education has not lived up to its potential, according to a new report, which said fully online course work contributes to socioeconomic and racial achievement gaps while failing to be more affordable than traditional courses. "—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We hear a lot about the power of online learning to democratize education. While, online program enrollments are on the rise, this research suggests that they are actually widening the achievement gap. How can these offerings be restructured to better serve all students?