Survey: Most Campus IT Investments Aren't 'Very Effective' (Campus Technology)

"Campus IT leaders aren't wildly enthusiastic about the investments in technology their institutions are making. In just a single area — student recruitment — do at least half of these individuals (52 percent) rate the IT investment "very effective." For every other category, fewer than 50 percent give it the same high rating, including investments in technology for teaching and instruction on campus (49 percent), library services (46 percent) and student success initiatives (40.5 percent). In three areas — alumni engagement, data analytics and development efforts — fewer than 20 percent rate the investment as very effective."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The results of this survey beg an important question — if IT investments aren't effective, what can we do to improve the situation boost the ROI? It will likely take collaboration and pushing for faculty buy-in.