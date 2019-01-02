Survey: Gen Zers Motivated by Money to Learn (Campus Technology)

"Gen Zers aren't shy about saying money motivates them to learn. According to a survey conducted online for LinkedIn in October among 3,072 adults working full time, the top two reasons these individuals consider learning important is to improve at their jobs (referenced by 62 percent of respondents) and to make more money (59 percent)."—Source: Campus Technology

Campus Technology breaks down the motivating factors of Gen Z. Considering the predictions of major shifts in the job market, it should come as no surprise that money and skillbuilding are top priorities.