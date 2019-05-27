Survey: Competency-Based Model Excels for Nontraditionals (Campus Technology)

"For the last five years, Gallup has surveyed a national sampling of 75,000 college graduates to understand their post-college "well-being and workplace engagement." The survey asks questions related to how much people like what they do each day, how strong and supportive their relationships are, their financial stability, their physical states and how much they like and feel safe where they live."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A competency-based model isn't the right fit for everyone, but by and large, it seems to hit the right notes for nontraditional students. As campus demographics shift, how is your institution serving these learners?