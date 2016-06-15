Séura Exhibits Indoor Waterproof Displays and Lighted Mirrors at InfoComm

- Séura brought an expanded product line to InfoComm 2016. In addition to the outdoor weatherproof displays and mirrored displays exhibited at InfoComm 2015, this year’s lineup included lighted vanity mirrors and indoor waterproof displays.
- Also showcased were Séura mirror displays, which are sized, etched, and framed to customer specifications and designed to bring video capability to spaces where aesthetics are paramount and traditional black rectangle displays would detract from the design of the space. When turned off, the displays appear to be a stunning mirror; when turned on, they are UHD screens with open source inputs to support any application—from video to customized digital content.
- “One of the real values of Séura mirror displays is that they make their surrounding spaces transformative,” said Keegan Coulter, Séura vice president of sales and marketing. “A ballroom can be an elegant reception hall with a beautifully framed decorative mirror at night and a business conference room displaying a sales prospectus the next morning.”
- Séura lighted vanity mirrors feature Brilliant LED lighting that shines through etchings selected by the customer—either from a large variety of classic or bespoke patterns, including corporate logos.