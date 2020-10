"Supercomputing resources at the Texas Advanced Computing Center, hosted at the University of Texas at Austin, played a role in the processing of data related to the recent headline-worthy release of the first image of a black hole."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It captured the world's imagination: the visualization of the black hole. This discovery is a game-changer. It was possible in part due to cloud computing and supercomputers at UT Austin.