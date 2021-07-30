SUNY Poly ditches physical bookstores with virtual offering (EdScoop)

"SUNY Polytechnic Institute on Tuesday announced it’s dropping its on-campus bookstores in favor of an entirely online storefront for textbooks."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Physical bookstores at SUNY Polytechnic Institute will soon be shuttered as the school transitions to an online-only platform for textbook sales. Students appear to be ready for the change, says SUNY Poly’s John Reale, who notes, “They’re welcoming it because they felt like the current way we were doing books was a little bit out of date.”