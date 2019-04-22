SUNY Oswego, The Digital Campus (EDUCAUSE Review)

"The State University of New York (SUNY) at Oswego is a public comprehensive college located in central New York on the shores of Lake Ontario. Founded in 1861, SUNY Oswego offers its 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students preeminent academic programs in the arts and sciences, business, communications, and teacher education. The institution's success is built on providing students outstanding educational experiences with attention to a liberal arts and sciences foundation, practical applications, interdisciplinary approaches, independent scholarly and creative work, and skills for living in multicultural and global communities."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The campus digital transformation is way easier said than done. This SUNY Oswego viewpoint is invaluable as it chronicles the ups and downs of the journey of mission-driven digitization. Read this PoV to learn just how much fine-print details and blueprints are needed to make sure a digital campus fully accessible.