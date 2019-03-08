SUNY Orange to Augment Student Experience with AR App (Campus Technology)

"Orange County Community College (SUNY Orange), part of the State University of New York system, is rolling out an augmented reality campaign aimed at engaging new and returning students. The institution is working with Imagination Park to implement XenoPlay, a mobile app that will allow students to use their phones to access interactive entertainment options in AR."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Augmented reality apps aren't just a matter of catching Pokémon anymore. Read how Orange County Community College is looking to AR to foster deeper interactions with the physical campus.