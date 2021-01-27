Successful Examples of Higher Ed Outdoor Learning Spaces (EdTech Magazine)

"Outdoor learning spaces have become more common since COVID-19 hit the nation nearly a year ago. As colleges and universities plan to continue remote and hybrid learning this spring, many are considering bringing students back on campus to attend classes outdoors."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With COVID-19 restrictions limiting indoor possibilities, some schools have successfully bridged the gap with outdoor learning. EdTech Magazine shares what to do (and what to avoid) to set up a learning environment outside.