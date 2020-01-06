Successful AI Examples in Higher Education That Can Inspire Our Future (EdTech Magazine)

"Over the past few years, news of the success of data-fed virtual teaching assistants and smart enrollment counselor chatbots has had the higher education world abuzz with the possibilities inherent in using artificial intelligence on campus."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It's true that AI is one of the most hyped technological advancements, but colleges and universities are turning to the emerging tech to solve immediate, real-world problems. This article highlights a few of those problem-solving developments, such as leveraging AI to enhance smart text messaging. Remember—AI is all about scale. The larger the scale, and larger the problem, the better it might fit. See for yourself, in this EdTech article.