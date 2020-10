"Making videoconferencing available to students who can't attend class in person can improve attendance and student satisfaction, according to a two-year project that took place at Indiana University. In fact, absenteeism dropped by more than half."—Source: Campus Technology

Videoconferencing can foster important connections, keeping students in class when they cannot attend physically. It doesn't just boost attendance numbers — it also is helping students succeed.