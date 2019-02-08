Study Finds No Difference in VR Learning Outcomes Compared to Other Modes (Campus Technology)

"According to the researchers, the average score on the pre-test was around 36 percent in all three conditions, with no significant differences between conditions. And the average score on the post-test was about 58 percent across the board, with no significant differences between the modes of learning. The students learned equally well with all three modes."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This study begs an important question: if VR performs just as well compared to more traditional forms of learning, what can it do when applied outside the box of conventional education models?